Short Interest in Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Expands By 620.0%

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 620.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Absa Group Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGRPY traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978. Absa Group has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69.

About Absa Group

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; and savings and investment products and services.

