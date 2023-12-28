Short Interest in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Declines By 75.4%

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the November 30th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Free Report) by 252.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,166 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in ADS-TEC Energy were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ADS-TEC Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSEW remained flat at $0.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. ADS-TEC Energy has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.97.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

