Short Interest in Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) Declines By 85.5%

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 85.5% from the November 30th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ainos Price Performance

Shares of AIMD stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,200. Ainos has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $9.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Get Ainos alerts:

Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Ainos had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 874.50%.

Ainos Company Profile

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ainos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ainos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.