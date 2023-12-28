Short Interest in Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Decreases By 94.1%

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the November 30th total of 507,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,504,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Alstom Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSMY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.31. 668,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. Alstom has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.08.

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

