Short Interest in Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Drops By 89.0%

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the November 30th total of 310,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,097,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anghami

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGH. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anghami during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anghami during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anghami during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Anghami alerts:

Anghami Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANGH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.00. 6,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,204. Anghami has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11.

Anghami Company Profile

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anghami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anghami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.