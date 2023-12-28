Short Interest in Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Grows By 641.7%

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 641.7% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Asahi Kasei Stock Performance

Shares of Asahi Kasei stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.54. 16,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Asahi Kasei has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.22.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 4.44%.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

