Short Interest in Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Drops By 98.1%

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the November 30th total of 934,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,489,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Asset Entities Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.58. 47,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,023. Asset Entities has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85.

Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative net margin of 1,473.81% and a negative return on equity of 102.40%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Asset Entities

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASST. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Asset Entities during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Asset Entities by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 29,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Asset Entities in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 0.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It also designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Asset Entities Inc is a subsidiary of Asset Entities Holdings, Llc.

