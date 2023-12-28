Short Interest in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Expands By 252.1%

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, an increase of 252.1% from the November 30th total of 16,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AAME. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantic American in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Atlantic American from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Atlantic American Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAME traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,112. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar lifted its position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,922 shares during the period. Atlantic American accounts for 0.9% of Biglari Sardar’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Biglari Sardar owned about 0.58% of Atlantic American worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

