Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Drops By 62.9%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the November 30th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 246.3% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 557,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 396,765 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 844,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 281,677 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 179.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 307,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 197,540 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 238,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 133,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 99,061 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MUE opened at $10.08 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.48%.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.