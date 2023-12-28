Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Rises By 1,300.0%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BZLFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,550 ($32.40) to GBX 2,600 ($33.04) in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays upgraded Bunzl from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,666.67.

BZLFY traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $40.92. 16,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,588. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

