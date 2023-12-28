Short Interest in DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Rises By 963.9%

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a growth of 963.9% from the November 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,246,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DNA Brands Stock Performance
Shares of DNAX stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 6,993,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,554. DNA Brands has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
About DNA Brands
