Short Interest in DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Rises By 963.9%

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a growth of 963.9% from the November 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,246,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DNA Brands Stock Performance

Shares of DNAX stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 6,993,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,554. DNA Brands has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

About DNA Brands

DNA Brands, Inc provides energy drinks. It offers products in various flavors, such as cellular citrus zero sugar, cellular citrus, cryo berry, and molecular melon. The company markets its products for retailers, restaurants, bars, and clubs. DNA Brands, Inc also owns TokenTalk.io, an advisory firm for companies looking to raise money through an ICO.

