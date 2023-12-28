Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Declines By 82.4%

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
ARVR traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.05. The company had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 556. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.16. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $35.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of -1.30.
First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF
About First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF
The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.
