Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Declines By 82.4%

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

ARVR traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.05. The company had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 556. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.16. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $35.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of -1.30.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF

About First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $945,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,563,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

