Short Interest in G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Expands By 3,480.0%

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 3,480.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

G Mining Ventures Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of GMINF stock traded down C$0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.08. 59,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,748. G Mining Ventures has a twelve month low of C$0.50 and a twelve month high of C$1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.90.

G Mining Ventures Company Profile

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Tocantinzinho gold project that includes two mining concessions covering an area of 12,889 hectares, 23 exploration licenses covering an area of 76,116 hectares, and two applications for exploration licenses covering an area of 10,569 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil.

