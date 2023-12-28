Short Interest in G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Expands By 3,480.0%

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 3,480.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
G Mining Ventures Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of GMINF stock traded down C$0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.08. 59,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,748. G Mining Ventures has a twelve month low of C$0.50 and a twelve month high of C$1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.90.
G Mining Ventures Company Profile
