Short Interest in Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Decreases By 99.8%

Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the November 30th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Goldwind Science And Technology Trading Down 1.3 %

Goldwind Science And Technology stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.42. 2,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,623. Goldwind Science And Technology has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55.

Get Goldwind Science And Technology alerts:

Goldwind Science And Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Goldwind Science And Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Others. The WTG Manufacturing segment engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and spare parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldwind Science And Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldwind Science And Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.