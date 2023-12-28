Short Interest in Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Decreases By 99.8%

Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the November 30th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Goldwind Science And Technology Trading Down 1.3 %
Goldwind Science And Technology stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.42. 2,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,623. Goldwind Science And Technology has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55.
Goldwind Science And Technology Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Goldwind Science And Technology
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 8 best consumer staples ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Goldwind Science And Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldwind Science And Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.