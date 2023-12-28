Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Decreases By 75.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the November 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMT. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,759. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0541 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

