Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Rises By 203.0%

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 203.0% from the November 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUSB remained flat at $24.48 during midday trading on Thursday. 46,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,690. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.91. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $24.50.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 112,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 126,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,103,000.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

