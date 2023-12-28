Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Rises By 203.0%

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 203.0% from the November 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SUSB remained flat at $24.48 during midday trading on Thursday. 46,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,690. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.91. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $24.50.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
