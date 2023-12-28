Short Interest in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) Declines By 65.6%

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the November 30th total of 30,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 34,631 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. in the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. alerts:

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYT opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $2.27.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Company Profile

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ahmedabad, India.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.