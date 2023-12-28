Short Interest in Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Decreases By 65.2%

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the November 30th total of 199,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Midwest Energy Emissions Stock Performance

Midwest Energy Emissions stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.39.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million. As a group, analysts predict that Midwest Energy Emissions will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry in the United States and internationally. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control with solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

