Short Interest in Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Declines By 61.9%

Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the November 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Oliveda International Stock Down 10.2 %

Oliveda International stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. Oliveda International has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.

Get Oliveda International alerts:

Oliveda International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Oliveda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oliveda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.