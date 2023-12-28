Short Interest in Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN) Drops By 63.2%

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the November 30th total of 245,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ REBN opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.62. Reborn Coffee has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Reborn Coffee had a negative return on equity of 144.59% and a negative net margin of 82.54%. The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reborn Coffee stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Reborn Coffee, Inc. ( NASDAQ:REBN Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Reborn Coffee as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Reborn Coffee, Inc operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. Reborn Coffee, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

