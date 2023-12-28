Short Interest in SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW) Expands By 1,147.1%

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, a growth of 1,147.1% from the November 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of SeaStar Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SeaStar Medical stock. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 482,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

SeaStar Medical Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SeaStar Medical stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 25,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,306. SeaStar Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

SeaStar Medical Company Profile

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

