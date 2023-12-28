Short Interest in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Grows By 222.7%

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 222.7% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STRT traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $25.48. 13,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,145. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29. Strattec Security has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $30.34.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $1.30. Strattec Security had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $135.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.11 million. Equities analysts expect that Strattec Security will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

