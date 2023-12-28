Short Interest in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Decreases By 92.9%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the November 30th total of 28,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 161,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Taoping Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TAOP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.35. 170,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,164. Taoping has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15.

Get Taoping alerts:

Institutional Trading of Taoping

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taoping stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.27% of Taoping as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Taoping Company Profile

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taoping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taoping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.