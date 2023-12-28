Short Interest in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Decreases By 72.2%

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the November 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 55.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 23.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLD remained flat at $15.57 during trading on Thursday. 63,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,591. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%.

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

