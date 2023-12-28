Short Interest in Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Rises By 571.1%

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a growth of 571.1% from the November 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Top KingWin Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCJH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 201,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,406. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. Top KingWin has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76.

Top KingWin Company Profile

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

