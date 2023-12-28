Short Interest in Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Rises By 571.1%

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a growth of 571.1% from the November 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Top KingWin Stock Performance
NASDAQ TCJH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 201,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,406. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. Top KingWin has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76.
Top KingWin Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Top KingWin
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Top KingWin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top KingWin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.