Short Interest in Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Rises By 571.1%

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a growth of 571.1% from the November 30th total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Top KingWin Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ TCJH traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 201,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,406. Top KingWin has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31.
