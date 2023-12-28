Short Interest in Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Rises By 571.1%

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a growth of 571.1% from the November 30th total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Top KingWin Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCJH traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 201,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,406. Top KingWin has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31.

About Top KingWin

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

