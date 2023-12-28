Short Interest in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Drops By 74.2%

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,900 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the November 30th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,977,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.18. 879,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,797. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.25.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

