Short Interest in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Declines By 97.7%

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the November 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,892. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46. TuanChe has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TC. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in TuanChe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $849,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in TuanChe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TuanChe by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China and internationally. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

