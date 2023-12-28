Short Interest in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Drops By 89.9%

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the November 30th total of 124,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

UBND stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $21.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,815. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $22.13.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1408 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,988,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,860,000 after purchasing an additional 45,126 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $328,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $291,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

