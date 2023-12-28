Short Interest in Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Expands By 571.4%

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 571.4% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vodacom Group Stock Up 2.6 %

OTCMKTS:VDMCY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.89. 27,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,217. Vodacom Group has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88.

Vodacom Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Vodacom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.59%.

About Vodacom Group

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

