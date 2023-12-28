Short Interest in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Increases By 1,188.7%

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,700 shares, an increase of 1,188.7% from the November 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance
Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.27. 226,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,167. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.0845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%.
About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
