Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Rises By 360.0%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 360.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Worldline Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of WRDLY stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $8.80. 13,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,683. Worldline has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $24.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60.
Worldline Company Profile
