Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Rises By 360.0%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 360.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Worldline Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of WRDLY stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $8.80. 13,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,683. Worldline has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $24.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

