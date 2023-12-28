Short Interest in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Rises By 246.2%

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a growth of 246.2% from the November 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN during the 3rd quarter worth $630,000.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.10. The company had a trading volume of 63,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,583. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.74. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $85.49.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

About X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.7674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

