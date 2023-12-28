Short Interest in YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Grows By 2,333.3%

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 2,333.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

YASKAWA Electric Trading Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:YASKY traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $81.34. 2,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average of $79.16. YASKAWA Electric has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $96.80.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

About YASKAWA Electric

(Get Free Report)

See Also

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.