Short Interest in YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Grows By 2,333.3%

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 2,333.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
YASKAWA Electric Trading Up 0.7 %
OTCMKTS:YASKY traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $81.34. 2,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average of $79.16. YASKAWA Electric has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $96.80.
About YASKAWA Electric
