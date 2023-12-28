Short Interest in Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Declines By 87.0%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Yue Yuen Industrial Trading Down 6.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS YUEIY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.59. 3,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,676. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14. Yue Yuen Industrial has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
About Yue Yuen Industrial
See Also
