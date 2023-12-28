Short Interest in Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Declines By 87.0%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS YUEIY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.59. 3,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,676. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14. Yue Yuen Industrial has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

About Yue Yuen Industrial

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.