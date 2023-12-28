Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 29,844 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,844 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $203.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,027,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,590,924. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $205.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.52.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

