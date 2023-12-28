Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 6,600 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $8,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $398,176,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,231.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,406,000 after buying an additional 652,795 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after buying an additional 560,535 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 287,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,868,000 after buying an additional 280,414 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VHT traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $251.36. 123,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.59. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $251.88.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

