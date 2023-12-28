Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Simplicity Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $438.27. 2,132,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,050,672. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $347.19 and a fifty-two week high of $438.79. The company has a market capitalization of $350.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.33.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

