Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 23,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,754. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.82 and a 12-month high of $83.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average is $76.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.