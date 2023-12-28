Simplicity Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,782 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $238.50. 2,324,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,681. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.75. The stock has a market cap of $336.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $188.93 and a 12-month high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

