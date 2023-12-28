Simplicity Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $75.51. 627,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,960. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $75.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.76.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

