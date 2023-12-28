Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,222 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 154.2% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.31. 222,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,541. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $131.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

