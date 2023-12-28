Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $11.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,777 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.96. The stock had a trading volume of 974,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,110. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.53. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

