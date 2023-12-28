Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $11.79 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,646 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $113,953,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $105,774,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,230,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 792,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,363,000 after purchasing an additional 450,352 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.76. 1,073,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $165.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.97 and a 200 day moving average of $156.30.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

