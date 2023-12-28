Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $12.04 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO traded down $4.80 on Thursday, reaching $1,121.37. 830,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,893. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $524.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $966.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $900.06. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $548.01 and a 52-week high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

