Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $20.91 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.7% of Simplicity Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $20,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $257.95. The company had a trading volume of 69,585,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,323,734. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.37. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $820.00 billion, a PE ratio of 84.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.26.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

