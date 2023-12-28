Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $25.46 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 0.8% of Simplicity Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $25,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VGSH remained flat at $58.30 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,378. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.72. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
