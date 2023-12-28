Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $31.83 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.0% of Simplicity Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $31,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $412.04. 12,192,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,369,195. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $260.34 and a 12 month high of $412.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $383.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.96.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
