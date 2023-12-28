Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $6.10 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,070 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 3.0% during the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus increased their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $3,063,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,386,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,316,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $3,063,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,386,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,316,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 869,048 shares of company stock worth $200,886,741. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $266.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,469,287. The company has a market capitalization of $257.82 billion, a PE ratio of 101.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.82. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $268.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

