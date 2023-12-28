Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $6.89 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,419 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STIP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,213. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.32. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.66.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

